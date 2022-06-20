A court on Sunday permitted the identity of an Arab ultrasound technician suspected of assaulting women to be released, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The technician has been identified as Ramzi Ga'abeh, a 25-year-old resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods. In the past, Ga'abeh has been convicted of hurling rocks at police and of rioting on the Temple Mount. His initial sentence was six months in prison, but it was later changed to nine months.

He worked as an ultrasound technician for the Clalit and Meuhedet HMOs, in the haredi city of Beitar Illit.

After Ga'abeh's release from prison, he found work in HMOs in haredi cities, where he sexually assaulted women.

The Jerusalem Magistrates Court has extended his arrest until June 22.

According to the judge, "After I heard the sides, and since there was nothing presented to me which would justify a gag order....the request to ban the publication of the defendant's name and photo is rejected."

Israel Police clarified that the investigation is still ongoing, and have asked that women who were assaulted by Ga'abeh report the assault to the police.