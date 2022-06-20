Israeli security forces on Sunday night foiled a weapons smuggling attempt on the Jordanian border.

During the operation, IDF soldiers and Israel Police “Magen” Unit forces spotted two suspects in the “Yoav” Regional Brigade in southern Israel attempting to smuggle weapons into Israeli territory.

IDF and the Israel Police Magen Unit forces were dispatched to the scene and the forces apprehended the two individuals suspected of carrying out the smuggling attempt and an additional individual suspected of planning it.

Three bags containing five M16 rifles, seven handguns, a Kalashnikov assault rifle and ammunition were also confiscated.

The apprehended suspects and the thirteen confiscated weapons were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing.

Around the same time an additional suspect was apprehended on suspicion of leading and securing the smuggling attempt.

The suspects are all in their 20s and 30s, residents of the Bedouin towns around Dimona. They have been taken for interrogation by the Magen Unit.