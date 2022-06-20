Highest since April: Number of new COVID-19 cases tops 10,000

A total of 10,202 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed Sunday across Israel, the Health Ministry reported Monday morning.

Of the 54,144 people with active coronavirus cases, 634 are hospitalized, among them 168 who are in serious condition. That includes 37 whose condition is critical, 32 who are intubated, and two who are on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

On average, over the past seven days, 23 children ages 0-4 have been hospitalized, while just three children ages 5-11 have been hospitalized. Five children ages 12-15 were hospitalized, compared to three in the 16-19 age group. Most of the children hospitalized are not in serious condition.

Thus far, 10,908 have died due to COVID-19 in Israel.

Join our official WhatsApp group

Meanwhile, of the coronavirus test results received Sunday, 38.95% were positive; the infection coefficient currently stands at 1.32.