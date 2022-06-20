The pilot of an Iranian aircraft seized in Argentina has been identified as a senior officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Israel Hayom reported Monday.

Earlier this month, authorities in Buenos Aires seized a 747-3B3M cargo jet operated by Emtrasur Cargo, a branch of the Venezuelan carrier Conviasa.

The aircraft was seized shortly after landing at Ezeiza Airport, after it was linked to Fars Air Qeshm, a branch of the private Iranian air company. Eight Iranian crew members were arrested.

It is suspected that the Venezuelan-listed aircraft was used by Fars Air Qeshm to conceal the airline’s covert weapons airlifts to Syria.

On Monday, the pilot of the aircraft was identified as General Gholamreza Qasemi, former chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force.

According to the Israel Hayom report, Qasemi was deeply involved in cargo flights by Fars Air Qeshm.

Fars Air Qeshm’s parent company, Mahan Air, reportedly shared aircraft with Conviasa, thus ensuring the aircraft had Venezuelan registration codes.

"The ownership has stayed with Mahan Air as the Conviasa has only leased it,” a former Mahan Air employee said. “It is not the only aircraft that Mahan Air has leased to domestic and foreign airlines to be operated under their air operator certificate. Operating them under the name of non-sanctioned airlines helps Mahan Air to not face complications caused by the sanctions of the US Treasury Department while operating the alleged aircraft overseas."