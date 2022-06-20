A bill dissolving the 24th Knesset will be brought to a vote this week, marking the most serious challenge to the Bennett government since it was formed last June.

The bill, which if passed would force Israel into its fifth election in a row since 2019, will be raised for a vote in the Knesset on Wednesday.

The Likud is pushing the bill, despite continuing uncertainty regarding its chances of security a majority.

Opposition efforts to topple the Bennett government and force new elections will rely on the support of rogue Yamina MK Nir Orbach, who earlier this month announced that he would no longer support the coalition government.

But Orbach has yet to endorse the bill dissolving the Knesset, wavering on snap elections as he instead negotiates with the Likud, via United Torah Judaism chief MK Moshe Gafni, for the formation of some kind of alternative government in the current Knesset.

According to Likud officials cited by Ma’ariv Monday morning, the party has settled on a Wednesday vote for the bill, despite having yet to receive a clear answer from Orbach on how he intends to vote.

Should the Likud find that it lacks a majority for the bill, however, it is expected to table the proposal prior to Wednesday’s vote.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett himself hinted that the government may be nearing dissolution, warning Yamina faction members Sunday that if the coalition cannot secure a majority for the Judea and Samaria Law in the next two weeks, the government will collapse.

According to a report by Kan, several sources who attended Bennett’s meeting with Yamina MKs said that the prime minister said that another attempt would be made to approve the law, but if it does not pass in the next two weeks - it means that "the story is over."

The Judea and Samaria Law, a temporary order applying Israeli law in Area C of Judea and Samaria via the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration, has been regularly extended every five years by the Knesset, allowing Israelis living in the area to enjoy the rights of Israeli residency.

Opposition MKs have vowed to block the law’s extension, however, in an attempt to topple the government, which is relying on the support of left-wing and Arab factions opposed to the law.