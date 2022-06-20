Share with twitterShare with whatsappshare with facebookShare with email

Did a cyber attack cause recent air raid sirens?

Air raid sirens in Jerusalem and Eilat may have been caused by cyber attack, report says.

The National Cyber Directorate suspects that the air raid sirens which sounded Sunday in Jerusalem and Eilat were caused by a cyber attack, Galei Zahal reported.

The sirens sounded Sunday evening, and were soon announced as false alarms.

It is suspected that the attack was directed at a company which provides public address systems to local authorities, and that it was through this company that the attackers succeeded in operating the sirens.

The Directorate has instructed the local authorities regarding means of preventing such incidents in the future.

On Friday night, air raid sirens sounded in Gaza-area towns in southern Israel, and the IDF confirmed that one rocket was launched from Gaza.