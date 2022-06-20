A 15-year-old boy was killed and three others, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C., Sunday night, officials said, according to ABC News.

The shooting took place near 14th and U streets Northwest, in a popular area filled with stores, restaurants and bars, according to the report.

The area had played host to "Moechella," a free concert celebrating Juneteenth, on Sunday. D.C. police had reported an earlier, separate incident at the concert, when a fight was broken up, authorities said.

Shortly after that, there was a secondary incident, police said, during which "people started to scatter" and some were "being trampled." The MPD shut down the concert because it appeared it was "unsafe," police said.

Not long after, several people were shot, according to the MPD.

The two adult victims and the police officer are recovering at an area hospital, police said.