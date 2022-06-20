Members of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot said Sunday they may subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence and are waiting to hear from Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her role in the illegal plot to overturn the 2020 election, The Associated Press reported.

"We’re not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses who have not yet testified," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who described a Pence subpoena as "certainly a possibility."

"We would still, I think, like to have several high-profile people come before our committee," he added.

The committee has been able to document most of former President Donald Trump’s end of his call to Pence on the morning of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when the then-president made his final plea for Pence to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory when Pence presided over the Electoral College count in Congress. Members have not yet documented directly what Pence said in response.

The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), recently said the committee was still "engaging" with Pence´s lawyers, while also suggesting it may not be necessary for him to appear because of testimony from many of Pence's closest aides.

Committee members also hope to learn more about Ginni Thomas' own effort to keep Trump in office and the potential conflicts of interest posed on her husband as a result, according to AP.

Thomas has publicly indicated that she "can't wait" to appear before the committee after receiving their request by letter last week.

Aides to Pence who testified at last week’s hearing of the Jan. 6 committee said that Trump pressured Pence to overturn his 2020 election defeat despite being told repeatedly it was illegal to do so. The hearing featured several clips of some of the thousands of Trump supporters who descended on the Capitol after a rally in which Trump repeatedly criticized Pence, chanting for Pence to be pulled out of the building or hanged.

One former White House assistant testified that Trump had called Pence a “wimp” during a heated conversation on January 6.

Trump on Friday denied calling his Vice President a wimp, saying, "I never called Mike Pence a wimp. Mike Pence had a chance to be great. He had a chance to be frankly historic, but just like Bill Barr and the rest of these weak people, and I say it sadly because I like him, but Mike did not have the courage to act."