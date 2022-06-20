Dozens of young people set up tents on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv on Sunday, in protest of the rampant housing prices, in both buying and renting, 11 years after the biggest social protest broke out in Israel.

Last time, the protest swept the masses and the government announced a series of measures to address the housing crisis and the cost of living. Despite all the promises, however, housing prices continued to rise.

The organizers of the new demonstration anticipate that dozens of additional protesters, if not more, will arrive in the coming days.

"There are young people who came with sleeping bags because they have no money to buy a tent. We are protesting to make a change, our generation has been forgotten. The government should support the young people, instead of taking care of jobs for their associates," said Hadar Cohen, 20, from Kiryat Ono, in a conversation with Maariv.

"This is just the beginning and we will be here until there is a change. We do not have a villa in Caesarea, Ramat Aviv and Raanana. We no longer dream of buying an apartment. Many young people find it difficult to pay the rising rent and are thinking about how to make ends meet."

Asked what would change this time around, after housing prices soared by tens of percent since the previous protest in 2011, Hadar replied emphatically, "We will fight until there are solutions and no one among us will get guaranteed spots on the slates of the parties ahead of the election."

Bar Lunin, 25, also one of the organizers of the protest in Tel Aviv, said it was not a political protest. "It has nothing to do with right or left. We are here to tell all our Knesset members that it is time to work for us. Right-wing, left-wing, secular, haredi, Arab and Druze - everyone needs a place to live."

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman commented on the protest in an interview with Radio 103FM, saying, "Some people probably suffer and they express their protest in demonstrations. It's good that it's like that, it's a basic right and anyone who feels deprived, that he does not get enough, it's their right, and it's good that in our country it is also possible to protest, demonstrate and express protest in such a way. I believe in a free economy. I think the less a country intervenes, the healthier it will be. In all areas, not necessarily in house rentals but in every field and area. In the end, it proves itself and the only thing that lowers prices is competition and supply."