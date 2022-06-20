Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday that Israel continues to work to achieve offensive capabilities against Iran that it will use if necessary.

Gantz clarified in an interview with Channel 12 News, amid the threats against Israelis in Turkey, that it is impossible to effectively protect every Israeli citizen in the world.

"We have to be realistic, we cannot personally protect every Israeli anywhere in the world. Israel is careful about spreading travel warnings and when it does - it is worth listening. We are in touch with the relevant Turkish institutions and especially, of course, we are preparing offensive capabilities if and when needed. I really suggest to the Iranians that they not try to test these moves," Gantz said.

Commenting on a Hamas post near Moshav Netiv HaAsara in southern Israel, which was revamped hours after it was attacked by the Israel Air Force, Gantz said, "I suggest we look at this year as a whole, in the end it is one of the quietest years we have known in the Gaza Strip since the Disengagement. Since Operation Guardian of the Walls, there have been isolated cases of security breaches of Israel using a rocket, balloon or gunfire. All cases are being responded to with force."

On the Hamas post itself, the Defense Minister said, "I assume we will deal with this matter. It is very uncomfortable, also very annoying. I understand the feelings of the residents of Netiv HaAsara, I very much appreciate them for their continued steadfastness. We are dealing blows to Hamas, there is a very clear and conservative policy when it comes to security-related matters. I am trying to facilitate humanitarian and economic relief. I have just blocked 2,000 additional permits because of the incident (of rocket fire towards the south)."

On the political situation of the government, Gantz said, "We lead the country in a statesmanlike, stable and responsible central line. Already dozens of government meetings have been held, hundreds of decisions made and things have been implemented. Perhaps the biggest thing is of course an economy with a budget, with the ability to develop the authorities and all the things that are needed."

Asked if he would be willing to sit in the same government with Benjamin Netanyahu, he said, "I remind everyone that I went with Netanyahu because of the coronavirus and not because of Netanyahu, I think he harmed the statehood of this government. I want this government to continue to exist. I could have chosen alternatives before, I can make political moves, but no - I believe in this government. It is important that it functions and prevents elections."

"I hope we do not go to elections, I think that will happen in the future if we do not succeed in maintaining the coalition. We went to elections after elections, I do not think that is good for Israel. I believe in the need of the government to continue to function. I hope that my friends from the right and the left, each of whom is undermining the government, will gather in the center and we will be able to move forward," Gantz concluded.