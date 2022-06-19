Former President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law are heading to Israel, Yedioth Aharanoth reported Sunday evening.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were spotted boarding an El Al flight from Miami, Florida bound for Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport Sunday. Passengers reported seeing the two in the flight’s business class.

The two are expected to land in Israel Monday morning.

No details regarding their visit have been released.

Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) is also on board the flight.