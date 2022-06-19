A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car in central Israel Sunday afternoon.

The Incident occurred just outside of the town of Sha'alvim in the Modi'in area, when car crashed into the bicyclist who was riding on an access road.

United Hatzalah and MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene to treat the victim.

EMTs were forced to declare the man dead on the scene, however.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Reuven Shenkalovsky who was one of the first responders on the scene relayed, "Together with a United Hatzalah ambulance crew that arrived I performed CPR on the cyclist in an attempt to save his life. Sadly, at the end of an extensive CPR effort, the man was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the severity of injuries that he suffered."