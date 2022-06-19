Iran's Constitution – the roadmap of Iran's global strategy



*The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran lays the foundation of the systematic, rogue, fanatic, domestic, regional and global conduct of Iran's apocalyptic Ayatollahs since assuming power in February 1979.



*The Ayatollahs' Constitution provides a roadmap for the exportation of the Islamic Revolution by utilizing subversion, terrorism, civil wars, the proliferation of ballistic technologies, drug trafficking and proselytization.



*The Ayatollahs' Constitution aspires for the triumph of the oppressed "mustadafun" (e.g., Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua) over the oppressive and arrogant "mustakbirun" (e.g., "The Great American Satan," Saudi Arabia, Israel).



*The strategic goal of the Ayatollahs' Constitution is to establish a universal Shiite society, based on the teachings of Ayatollah Khomeini, and bring to submission the Sunni Moslem "apostates" and the non-Moslem "infidels."



*According to the Ayatollahs' Constitution, the Islamic Republic's armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are responsible for the safeguarding of Iran's frontiers, as well as the fulfillment of the mission of Jihad (Holy War), striking fear into the hearts of the enemies of Allah, and extending the supremacy of Shiite Islam throughout the entire world.



*The Ayatollahs' Constitution considers the 1979 Islamic Revolution – and the 1978 toppling of the pro-US Shah of Iran – as a crushing victory over despotism and the US, a prelude to global Shiite domination.



*The Constitution regards the 1979 Iranian Revolution as a basis for the continuation of that revolution both inside and outside Iran.



For example:



Article 2 of the Constitution: "….The Islamic Republic is a system based on belief …[that] there is no god except Allah…. [and] the necessity of submission to His commands…. ensuring the uninterrupted process of the revolution of Islam…. "



Article 4: "All civil, penal, financial, economic, administrative, cultural, military, political, and other laws and regulations must be based on Islamic [Shiite] criteria…."



Article 152: "The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based upon the rejection of all forms of domination [a common reference to the US] …."



Article 154: "….[The Constitution] supports the just struggles of the mustad'afun [oppressed] against the mustakbirun [oppressors, especially the 'Great American Satan'] in every corner of the globe…."



The underestimated Ayatollahs' threat to the US



General Erik Kurilla, Commander of the US Central Command, warned that "our concerns about Iran go beyond its nuclear capability," noting Iran's ballistic missile program and Iran's support of terror entities and rogue regimes.



According to the Saudi ArabNews, "the free movement of Iranian and Hezbollah [Iran's proxy] agents through Mexico, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and especially the Tri-Border Area of Argentina-Paraguay-Brazil [facilitates] the entry to the US through legitimate border crossings or among convoys of illegal immigrants. The presence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah in Latin America is considered a vital Iranian asset, as it provides a base from which strikes can be launched against US targets….



"The Tri-Border Area hosts a significant Muslim population, and Iran is suspected of infiltrating and manipulating this community, which offers protection for Iranian agents and facilitates their movements in the region….



"Since September 11, 2001, the US intelligence has been on guard against terrorist cells forming in this under-policed corner. Hezbollah has piggybacked on the [Shiite] Lebanese diaspora presence. It has developed local contacts to facilitate and conceal its drug-trafficking, money-laundering and terror-financing operations….



"Iran has established more than 36 Shiite cultural centers in 17 countries, many of which are allegedly being used as spy rings to gather intelligence. In Latin America, the cultural centers act as hubs for recruiting spies and building popular support for Iran…. Through these connections, Iran hopes to respond to US pressure from close proximity…."



According to The Washington, DC-based Atlantic Council, "Iran could use some Central and South American countries as a launchpad for operations against Washington and its interests in the region…. Iran sees Latin America as a means to create blowback for Washington… Tehran capitalized on shifting power dynamics in an increasingly multipolar world and a tide of anti-US sentiments in Latin America, in order to assert Iranian influence, most notably in countries where Left-leaning governments were in power…. Iran deepened its relations with Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Bonded, mainly, by a shared opposition to US foreign policy, Iran and these countries found much common cause…. The roots of [Iran-supported] terror groups may be many miles away, but their branches twist around the globe, raising funds [money laundering], seeking recruits, probing for US weaknesses and challenging US defenses…."



James Philips, an expert on Middle East affairs and international terrorism at the Washington, DC-based Heritage Foundation concludes: "…. Iran is conducting anti-U.S. operations from Latin America, including military training camps in Venezuela, and expanding its reach across the border from the U.S. in Mexico…. [Iran] plans to launch from Mexico a cyber war on the United States, one that would cripple U.S. computer systems, including the White House, the FBI, the CIA and several nuclear plants…. Iranian military training camps are working from mosques in Venezuela…. Iranian-backed money-laundering and drug-trafficking cartels that are used to back Islamist networks and training camps in Venezuela and elsewhere, which exist to attack U.S. interests and undermine the U.S. in Latin America…."



The bottom line



As documented by the Ayatollahs' Constitution, the education system and the systematic track record of Iran's apocalyptic regime – since seizing power in 1979 – it is driven by a fanatic, religious and megalomaniacal vision.



This does not qualify them as "good-faith negotiators," neither as susceptible to abandoning their vision and refraining from subversion and terrorism, nor accepting peaceful-coexistence with their Sunni Arab neighbors. Their threats to Israelis in Turkey are further proof.



The reality of the Ayatollahs is inconsistent with a diplomatic option, but is consistent with the option of regime-change.

Yoram will be available for speaking engagements in the US during August 25 - September 20, 2022: Impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Israel's national security; US benefits outweigh foreign aid to Israel; Iran - negotiation or confrontation? President Biden's Middle East policy; US pressure - testing US realism and Israeli leadership; 400-year-old roots of US-Israel kinship; Myth of Arab demographic time bomb; Arab talk vs. Arab walk on Palestinians; Is the Palestinian issue the crux of the Arab-Israeli conflict and a core cause of regional turbulence? Islamic terrorists bite the hands that feed them; Middle East reality vs. Western conventional wisdom, etc.