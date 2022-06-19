Settlement leaders expressed concern that the government intends to inform the Khan Court that Khan al-Ahmar will be relocated and legalized near its current location on the main road between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea.

The Binyamin Regional Council, the Jerusalem Envelope Forum and the Regavim movement toured the place where the government apparently plans to inform the Supreme Court that Khan al-Ahmar will be established as a recognized Bedouin settlement.

The tour also passed through the outskirts of the Abu Dis neighborhood near Jerusalem, where the state prepared plots worth tens of millions of shekels as part of the solution to relocate the residents of Khan al-Ahmar.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz, in whose territory the new community would be built, said that this is a critical and strategic location the Palestinian Authority and the EU have established and are fighting for: "The establishment of an Arab settlement here will interrupt the Jewish continuum between Binyaamin and Judea and create a buffer between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea and the Jordan Valley. We will not allow the Bennett government to carry out this folly that could cause harm that lasts for generations."

Ganz called on Bennett and members of his government: "There is a solution for these residents in Abu Dis. The state has invested there and built plots of land costing tens of millions. The Palestinian Authority's refusal to allow residents to move there is part of the Palestinian Authority's and European Union's payday plan to take over Judea and Samaria and relinquish the Israeli grip on the heart of the country. The government must not lend a hand to the takeover plan. That must not happen."