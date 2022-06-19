The students of Yeshivat Hokotel gathered at the Western Wall Sunday morning to say Psalms and pray for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the leading religious Zionist rabbis in Israel, who is undergoing an operation.

Rabbi Druckman was hospitalized Saturday night ahead of the surgery he was scheduled to undergo today.

Rabbi Druckman's family released e message stating: "Rabbi Chaim Druckman, the elder rabbi of religious Zionism, is being hospitalized tonight for a planned surgical operation. The public is called to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir Ben Milka."

The Or Etzion Yeshiva also called for praying for the recovery of Rabbi Druckman, who is the Roshiva of the institution, and wrote to its students: "With G-d's help, tomorrow morning the Rosh Yeshiva has to undergo surgery. We will ask everyone to pray for the success of the surgery."