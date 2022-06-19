Israeli recounts terrifying experiences in Turkey

Several attacks against Israelis in Turkey are already known to have been foiled by the Mossad and Turkish security forces, but fears of further attacks perpetrated by Iranians remain.

Moriah Suissa visited Istanbul last week and said then that she thought the media was blowing the risk out of all proportion. However, on Sunday she was interviewed on Radio 103FM and sounded a completely different note.

"Thank God all the fear is behind us," she said. "I admit, I laughed at the media and said I would go to Turkey regardless to purchase stock for my business, and that's what I did. When I got to the market, I went into one of the stores, and this guy came up to me and said, 'Are you Israeli? I am, too.'

"He didn't look like an Arab or an Iranian," Moriah added, "and I didn't think anything of it, at first - but then I suddenly noticed his Arabic-accented Hebrew. He didn't look like a terrorist or anything, but somehow the merchant figured out that he was an Iranian and he told him to leave. The guy said the merchant was just racist, but I was really scared by then."

The merchant told Moriah to wait in his shop for a while until the Iranian had left, and then she returned to her hotel. But when she got there, she found four Iranian-looking men at the reception desk, booking rooms at the hotel. When the hotel owner asked them where they were from, they replied, "Iran."

Moriah went up to her room and locked herself inside, afraid to leave, even though she had an appointment to keep. Eventually she decided to go, but she now admits that it was "totally stupid to do that," and when she returned to the hotel, she again found a group of Iranians near the reception desk.

"I wasn't going up to my room until they left," she described. "Two of them went up, but one remained, and he had this cruel look in his eyes. I'm just so glad that I made it home, and I'm still looking all around me on the street, afraid that someone is coming after me."