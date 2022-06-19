As the Russia-Ukraine war moves into its fifth month, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is predicting that the conflict could last years, the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Stoltenberg told the German weekly. "Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

NATO members are due to meet in Madrid later in June, to discuss an aid package for Ukraine that will upgrade its weapons and ammunition to NATO standard gear, Stoltenberg added.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is planning to train a large number of Ukrainian troops, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson telling Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky that British soldiers will be aiming to provide training for up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days. “We will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” Johnson said.