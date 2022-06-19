A 13-year-old boy from Beit Shemesh died on Saturday, half a year after he was critically injured when a concrete beam fell on him in his family's yard.

Moshe Yehuda Abels died at the Herzog Rehabilitation Hospital, where he had recently been hospitalized, after being transferred from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where the doctors fought for his life.

The funeral was held at 1:30 AM Sunday, during which he was buried in the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem.

During the Hanukkah holiday in December, Moshe and his brothers were playing in a hammock which was in the yard of their house. During the game, a concrete pillar to which the hammock was attached, detached from the ground and fell on the children.

All three children were injured, with Moshe suffering the most serious injuries.

The family celebrate Moshe's bar mitzva over the Passover holiday, but Moshe himself was not able to attend the celebration due to the seriousness of his condition.