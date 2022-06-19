Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told fellow members of his Yamina party that if the Judea and Samaria regulations law is not passed in the next two weeks, the government will likely fall, Kan News reported.

According to the report, several sources who attended the meeting said that Bennett referred to the expected resignation of MK Nir Orbach and said that another attempt would be made to approve the law, but if it does not pass in the next two weeks - it means that "the story is over."

At the same time, the Likud is stepping up pressure on MK Orbach to support the dissolution of the Knesset.

The Opposition now believes that the vote to dissolve the Knesset will be postponed until the end of the month to give Orbach more time to decide whether to bring the government down.

Orbach announced on Monday that he would not vote with the coalition until further notice following the failure to pass the Judea and Samaria regulations law.

Israel Hayom reported that the coalition crisis has caused a bottleneck preventing legislation from being passed. Over 100 bills have been frozen, including a bill providing compensation for self-employed people who were economically harmed by lockdowns during the Omicron wave, bills on matters of religion, and more.

Examples are temporary regulations that are usually passed almost automatically, such as measures preventing illegal infiltration, exempting religious girls from military service, and more,