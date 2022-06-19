Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the Biden administration for not taking “actual steps” to build relationships with Gulf nations.

Speaking to Al Arabiya in an interview published on Friday, Pompeo said the work he did under former President Donald Trump contributed to “creating stability in the [Gulf] region.”

“I haven't seen [the Biden administration] take actual steps that build our relationships with our partners in the region. The Abraham Accords were part of it. The work that we did to make sure that the nations in the region had Patriot missile batteries and weapon systems, America’s forward footprint and al-Udeid in the fifth fleet in Bahrain… these were all elements of creating stability in the region,” he told Al Arabiya.

The Abraham Accords saw the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

While the accords were an initiative of former US President Donald Trump, they have been backed by the Biden administration as well. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said shortly after he took office that the Biden administration supports the Abraham Accords. The Biden administration has expressed hope that the Abraham Accords could be used to reboot talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Also under the Trump administration, the US attempted to establish the Middle East Strategic Alliance which, in theory, aimed to improve the region’s military capabilities and focus on countering Iran, among other mutual threats.

Aside from the US, this involved Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, and Egypt.

“I’ve not seen this administration continue to reinforce those in a way that I think is meaningful and sends messages both to our adversary in Iran, and our friends, more broadly, our Israeli friends, Saudi friends, our Emirati friends, that the United States is prepared to help them secure their nations,” Pompeo said in the interview.