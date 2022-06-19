The Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, on Saturday night launched a scathing attack against those who ascend the Temple Mount, contrary to the opinion of all the great rabbis of Israel.

"Rabbi So-and-So allowed entry to the Temple Mount. What is he, not a rabbi? Fool. Is everyone called Gadol Torah (a great rabbi)?" Rabbi Yosef said during a lesson.

"Who forbade entry to the Temple Mount? All the great rabbis of the generation. The same one who allows it today, that all the rabbis, these young people, rely on, is he at the same level as the great rabbis who forbade it?"

"Everyone forbade the entry to the Temple Mount, yet they insist [on entering]. I spoke with a few. There is one called [Itamar] Ben Gvir, he openly entered the Temple Mount, such Hilul Hashem (desecration of the name of God) to go against the great rabbis," said Rabbi Yosef.

"Think for a moment, you fool, is your rabbi like all these rabbis? All the great rabbis forbade it," he continued.

"Together with Rabbi [David] Lau, I signed all the rabbis, including the knitted kippahs. More than 100 rabbis signed against ascending the Temple Mount."