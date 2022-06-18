A "red alert" air raid siren sounded Friday night in the Gaza-area towns of Zikim, Karmia, Netiv Ha'asara, Mavki'im, and in the southern industrial area of Ashkelon.

The IDF confirmed that one rocket was fired from Gaza towards Israel, and added that the rocket was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

There were no injuries reported from the rocket fire.

In a Saturday morning statement, the IDF confirmed: "Overnight, the Hamas terrorist organization launched a rocket from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli civilians in southern Israel. The rocket was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array."



"A short while ago, in response to the rocket attack, IDF aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip.



"IDF aircraft targeted a weapons manufacturing site located inside a Hamas military post and an additional three military posts belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



"The IDF holds the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all terror activity emanating from the Gaza Strip."