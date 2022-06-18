Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Friday denied rumors that he plans to resign from the coalition in favor of forming an alternative government with the Likud and other right-wing parties, and accused the Likud of "bribing all kinds of people, they are offering bribes to people."

Speaking on the Ofira & Berkovic show which airs on Channel 12, Sa'ar declared, "I will not bring back Bibi, I say this most clearly. There is a factory of Fake News at work. They distribute Fake News all day. One time they do it to weaken me and hurt the public who followed me and the next time they do it in order to entice. They say 'come to us, you will be given a place in the next government, a place in the next Knesset. Gideon is coming soon – so you should come first, before he does.'"

Asked about a possible alliance with other parties in the next election, he said, "I have no plan for an alliance at the moment. I have a plan to run as 'New Hope', everyone in my party is united. Everyone went together, they were exemplary in both the government and the Knesset - and we will come to the public with."

"New Hope will run under my leadership, no question about it. The public knows that I am a person of word and deed," added Sa'ar.

The Likud said in response to the comments, "Gideon Sa'ar must keep his word that he will dismantle the government if it does not pass the Judea and Samaria regulations. The present need is to go to new elections or to form a national government in this Knesset that will not be dependent on the Muslim Brotherhood, that will fight the cost of living and preserve settlement."

