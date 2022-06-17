Former NYPD Deputy Chief Charles Scholl, a longtime friend of New York City’s Jewish community, has died suddenly at the age of 64, according to media reports.

Scholl retired in 2020 as the Chief of Patrol Borough Brooklyn after serving on the force for 41 years.

After helping to patrol 11 different areas of New York City, he spent the last seven years of his career as the deputy chief of the 60th Precinct.

Known as a good friend of the Jewish community, Scholl frequently appeared at Crown Heights events or community gatherings, such as the International Kinus Hashluchim convention near the Chabad World Headquarters, according to Hamodia.

Scholl oversaw the setup and safety of the large event, featuring 5,000 rabbis.

In 2020, Scholl was quoted as saying, “We are proud that rabbis from all over the world came to Brooklyn… The NYPD is here to protect them and made sure they have a great time at the convention.”

After Scholl retired, Rabbi Chanina Sperlin, the vice president of intergovernmental affairs at the Crown Heights JCC, said: “We are so thankful to Chief Scholl for his decades of service to the Jewish community. We will miss him.”

Scholl was close to many Jewish community volunteer organizations, who honored his support with awards.

He told Hamodia in an interview: “To this day – Shomrim, Shmira, Hatzolah, Chaveirim, Misaskim, Chesed Shel Emes – I wish more people acknowledged their great work. Many times through the years, they presented me with an award, but it should have been the other way around. I thank them and the Jewish community for all that they do, and their support and friendship throughout the years.”

“This is truly a huge loss to the NYPD family and our community,” Councilman Kalman Yeger told Hamodia. “Chuck Scholl was deservedly beloved by all who knew him. He became a part of our community, not just because it was his job, but because he loved us. In good times and bad, we could always count on Chuck to be there as a calming force in a chaotic city. Even after his retirement, he still showed up, frequently joining our community’s events and just hugging old friends. Chuck will be missed, and will always be loved.”

