The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in locating missing persons, held a large-scale search effort today in the Meron area to find Moshe Kleinerman, a sixteen-year-old boy from Modi'in Ilit who has been missing from his home for more than eighty days.



IDU volunteers used numerous specialized search apparatus to reach the most densely wooded or pieces of terrain in the hopes of finding evidence not accessible by other means. They were joined today by a number of civilian volunteers and concerned citizens who took it upon themselves to search less hostile terrain that previous search attempts had not yet covered.



Another new addition to the search effort was the Am Yisrael Chai foundation, a nonprofit supporting volunteering and philanthropic causes in Israel. The foundation has offered a prize of 50,000 ILS for information leading to Moshe's safe return.

An additional reward has been offered by North American publication Ami Magazine, offering 10,000 US dollars to an annonymous donor for similar information. The total value of the rewards is estimated at slightly less than 100,000 ILS.