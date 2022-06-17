The IDF has released a statement responding to the Palestinian authorities claims in their investigation of the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh.

"Following the biased investigations that have been presented in recent days, the IDF once again reiterates its call to the Palestinians to share access to the bullet with which the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed," the statement begins.

Such cooperation would hardly be unprecedented, as according to the IDF, "The Palestinian Authority cooperates with Israel on investigations from time to time. The Palestinians' refusal to transfer the bullet and hold a joint investigation with American representation is telling of their motives."

The statement goes on to recount the circumstances surrounding Shireen's death: "It should be noted that this was an operational event during which an exchange of fire occurred between IDF soldiers and Palestinian gunmen during counterterrorism activities in Jenin."

According to the statement, the IDF has being conducting its own investigation despite not having access to the evidence: "Ever since the incident, the IDF has been investigating and reviewing the circumstances of Ms. Abu Akleh’s death.This week, IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, ordered an expansion of the investigation into the exchange of fire in which Ms. Abu Akleh was killed on May 11th, 2022. The Chief of the General Staff decided to expand the investigation into the incident, in order to deepen the understanding of documentations of the events on May 11th. For this purpose, a senior officer with technological expertise from the Intelligence Directorate was added to the investigative team."

The statement declares the IDF innocent of the intentional killing of the journalist, although it does not rule out the possibility that it was can IDF bullet: " The IDF investigation clearly concludes that Ms. Abu Akleh was not intentionally shot by an IDF soldier and that it is not possible to determine whether she was killed by a Palestinian gunman shooting indiscriminately in her area or inadvertently by an IDF soldier."

The statement ends with a declaration of the idf's commitment to avoid collateral damage: "The IDF regrets harm to non-combatants, including during exchanges of fire and active combat situations, and is heavily invested in maintaining the movement and freedom of the press."