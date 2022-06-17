An IDF observation balloon fell Friday afternoon in Gazan territory.

The balloon seems to have fallen after being disconnected from a cable, and the electronic device within it are now in the hands of Hamas' military wing.

The IDF reported that the observation balloon was not brought down by Gazans, and there is no risk of significant information leaks.

According to the IDF, red alert sirens sounded on the app and in open areas near the Erez Crossing as a result of "warning fire" by the IDF.

It was later reported that the shots were fired in connection with the balloon's fall.

Meanwhile, Arab reports claimed that the Israel was carrying out attacks in northern Gaza.