At least four El Al flights which were scheduled to land Friday in Israel have been canceled due to internal disagreements within the airline.

Among the affected flights are some which were expected to take off from Los Angeles, Newark, and Frankfurt.

The Tel Aviv Regional Labor Court decided Thursday night rejected a request by El Al management, deciding not to issue orders preventing the pilots from striking due to the company's failure to sign a new work agreement with them.

Instead, the court decided that the two sides should hold intensive negotiations over the course of the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the pilots are as of now unwilling to exert themselves beyond the bounds of the agreement signed in 2020, thus leading to flight cancellations.