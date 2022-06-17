Security bodies in Israel and Turkey have warned of Turkish locals who have recently been enlisted by Iranian sources for the purpose of trying to woo Israelis with travel, guides, or tours in the city.

One Israeli told Channel 12 News of how the system works: "We swapped phone numbers, and then he said, 'On the way back also, I'll take you. I can help you get back.' He contacted me some four times, 'Come, let's drink something together this evening.'"

In an unusual step, the National Security Council this week published a detailed list of safety guidelines for Israelis who insist on traveling to or remaining in Istanbul, despite the repeated travel warnings.

Among the other recommendations, Israelis in Turkey are asked to lock their hotel room doors and avoid opening the door to unknown individuals who may present themselves in various ways, such as room service, maintenance, or deliverymen. If there is a delivery, it is necessary to ensure the trustworthiness of the person delivering the item. While in the lobby or other public areas of the hotel, Israelis are advised to pay attention to unusual people or activities.

In any case of suspicion or attempts at harm Israelis should immediately report to local police. In case of emergency, travelers can contact the Israeli Foreign Ministry's hotline.