Israel Police is seeking the public's help in its search for two missing brothers, Avraham and Menachem Movshovitz, aged 13 and 14, from the city of Beitar Ilit in Gush Etzion.

The brothers were last seen yesterday (Thursday) after leaving home in the morning.

Avraham's description: Medium build; Height: 1.58 m; Short light hair; Light eyes.

Menachem's description: Slim physique; Height 1.57 m. Dark hair; Dark eyes.

Anyone who knows anything about their whereabouts or may assist in locating the two boys is asked to call the Israel Police Etzion Station at 02-6544444, or the 100 police hotline.