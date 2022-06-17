The Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday evening issued a rare statement in which it expressed growing concern about the activities of Iranian airlines throughout Latin America.

"Israel is particularly concerned about the activities of Mahan Air and Fars Air Qeshm, which are used by Iran to transfer weapons and equipment for the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, which is under US sanctions," the Embassy said in a statement.

According to the statement, there is an ongoing attempt by the Islamic Republic of Iran, through the Quds Force and the Revolutionary Guards, to try to establish its influence around the world in general and in South America in particular. "All of this joins evidence of Iranian activity in Latin America that includes attempted kidnapping and murder of Israeli civilians by criminal organizations that are mercenaries of the Quds Force in Colombia."

The Embassy’s statement was issued in response to the stopping of a commercial flight and the arrest of eight Iranian crew members on Argentine soil, after they were suspected of using a plane of a Venezuelan airline that was used in the past by an Iranian company to transport manpower and weapons to terrorist organizations across the Middle East.

This is the second incident in the last week in which a flight has been delayed for a similar reason. About a week ago, it was decided not to allow a Venezuelan plane with five Iranians were on board to take off as well.