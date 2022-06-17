The Al Jazeera network on Thursday showed what it claimed was the bullet that killed their reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead during clashes between IDF soldiers and terrorists in Jenin last month, Ynet reports.

The network showed a 5.5 mm bullet, designed to pierce armor, and claimed it is used in an M4 rifle.

Al Jazeera said the bullet was marked in green, indicating it was IDF issued ammunition. However, Ynet noted that the Palestinian Arab gunmen use the same bullets, many of which were stolen from IDF bases.

Israel has maintained that it is possible that an IDF soldier accidentally shot Abu Aqleh but it is also possible that she was shot by terrorists who were engaged in a firefight with IDF troops at the time and were firing wildly.

Israel has stated that without access to the bullet which killed her it is impossible to know which side fired the shot. The Palestinian Authority (PA) has refused Israel’s request to launch a joint probe to investigate the incident.

PA chief prosecutor Akram Khatib recently released the findings of the PA's investigation into the death of Abu Aqleh, who was shot during clashes between IDF soldiers and terrorists in Jenin, and claimed that she was shot by IDF forces.

The PA report came two days after CNN published a report in which it similarly claimed that Israel was responsible for Abu Aqleh’s death.

Al Jazeerahas assigned a legal team to refer the killing of Abu Aqleh to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.