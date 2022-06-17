IDF soldiers, who were conducting routine activity near the Palestinian Arab village of 'Anin in northern Samaria on Thursday evening, heard gunshots and began a pursuit, at the conclusion of which four suspects were arrested with a bag containing two pistols in their possession.

The defense establishment believes that a shooting attack was averted. Among the terrorists arrested were two Palestinian Arabs and two Israeli Arabs, one of whom was a police volunteer with a police ID card. A fifth suspect managed to escape to Umm al-Fahm.

The five crossed the security fence through a gap in the fence and were monitored by IDF lookouts.