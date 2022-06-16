Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is considering forming a new, right-wing government with the Likud in the current Knesset in a bid to avoid snap elections, Kan reported Thursday night.

According to the report, Bennett met with his top political advisor, Aron Shaviv, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv Thursday to discuss the possibility of establishing an alternative coalition government with Benjamin Netanyahu in the present Knesset.

The chief obstacle to the formation of such a government remains the lack of a clear path to the 61 seats necessary for a majority.

Following last year’s election, Netanyahu failed to secure the support of more than 59 MKs, even with the Likud, Yamina, United Torah Judaism, Shas, and the Religious Zionist Party.

The reach a majority, the new government would have to secure the support of a second party currently in the coalition government beyond Yamina, such as the center-right New Hope faction, which previously vowed never to join a government with Netanyahu.

Bennett is reportedly testing the waters for a new government, and assessing the feasibility of bringing in the New Hope into a new coalition.

The Prime Minister’s Office responded to the report in a statement denying that the possible formation of a new government was even discussed.

“The subject wasn’t raised in the meeting. Prime Minister Bennett is busy with running the country and efforts to maintain the government.”

Earlier this week, rogue Yamina MK Nir Orbach began negotiating with the Likud, through UTJ chief MK Moshe Gafni, with the aim of laying the foundations for an alternative government.