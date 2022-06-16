A UK minister confirmed that the British government will commit to funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at an upcoming conference, pledging an unspecified amount of money despite the continuation of incitement in PA textbooks.

Minister for Africa Vicky Ford told the UK Jewish News that Britain will commit to donating money to UNRWA at the June 23 meeting.

When asked to comment on the antisemitism prevalent in Palestinian Arab textbooks, she said that the British government has a “zero tolerance for all forms of incitement to violence or antisemitism,” and added that “it is worth pointing out that the UK does not fund textbooks in the Occupied Territories.”

Ford also praised Britain’s commitment to UNRWA, describing it as being a force for regional stability.

The EU similarly confirmed it will renew its funding of the PA with a $250 million aid package that was approved after Brussels asked the PA for assurances over antisemitism in future textbooks.

According to the UK government, in 2021 it gave UNRWA $35 million, including $6 million after the May 2021 Gaza conflict.