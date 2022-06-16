An ultrasound technician who worked at the Clalit and Meuhedet health funds stands accused of seriously assaulting haredi women in the city of Beitar Illit, the haredi website Kikar Hashabbat reports.

The technician, Ramzi Gaaba, is a 25-year-old Arab resident of East Jerusalem who has in the past been convicted of throwing stones at police officers and participating in riots on the Temple Mount, for which he served a nine-month prison sentence.

After his release from prison, he was hired by two health clinics in the haredi city of Beitar, where he is believed to have committed grave crimes against women, leading to his arrest.

At a hearing on Thursday in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, the suspect's detention was extended by another four days. The investigation is ongoing.

Women affected by the crimes of the suspect who have yet to report their experiences are urged to call the police hotline (100) or the Etzion police (02-654 4444).