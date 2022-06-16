Following a report in Israel National News on a performance titled, "Basic Instinct" that was to be featured in the southern city of Beer Sheva, the event has been cancelled.

The radical-left-wing organization "Breaking the Silence" was behind the performance, one which was designed to draw attention to the "occupation" of Judea and Samaria, via the testimonies of three female soldiers who had served in areas beyond the Green Line.

The performance had been slated to take place on Thursday evening in a fringe theater in Beer Sheva, one that is almost entirely funded by the Culture Ministry and which also benefits from funding from the local municipality.

Several people who made inquiries on Thursday morning about purchasing tickets were surprised to hear that the event had been cancelled. The management of the theater explained that this was due to the low public interest in the performance; just three tickets had been sold.

Efrat Ziv, the theater's manageress, added, "In light of the heavy traffic expected this evening in Beer Sheva due to the Pride March, as well as several requests from theater staff who wish to participate in the march, the event has been cancelled. Another factor is the coronavirus epidemic, as our clientele is extremely mature in this respect."

Shai Glick, head of the Betsalmo rights organization, said in a statement that, "I welcome this decision to cancel the event. The residents of Beer Sheva, like the majority of residents of Israel, are proud of our IDF soldiers. The State of Israel is a beacon of morality in our army, and we will continue to work toward the delegitimization of Breaking the Silence. Yes to freedom of expression, no to freedom to divide and sow hatred."