The Tel Aviv District Prosecution has issued an indictment against 21-year-old Hamam Suleiman from Samaria, detailing the terrorist activities he is accused of, which include attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent, with relation to his stabbing attack on a Jewish acquaintance.

Suleiman allegedly got to know his eventual victim during 2021 at the soup kitchen where the plaintiff volunteered and where the defendant would often come to eat. They became friends, and the plaintiff would often invite the defendant to his home for a meal, and would even launder his clothes for him.

Then followed a "wave" of terror in Israel in March of this year, forming the background for the defendant's subsequent behavior. He is alleged to have formed the intent to murder his Jewish "friend," and, "on May 7, in the evening, while the defendant was illegally in Israel, he arrived at the home of the plaintiff and asked himself inside, exploiting their friendship to gain entrance. The plaintiff acceded to the request, and then went into the bathroom. The defendant then went into the kitchen, took a knife, and stabbed the plaintiff in his back, with the aim of killing him," the indictment states.

The charge sheet adds that, "The plaintiff tried to defend himself by locking himself into the bathroom and calling for help from the window. The defendant then fled, leaving the plaintiff bleeding, the knife still wedged in his back. He underwent an operation and was then hospitalized for seven days."