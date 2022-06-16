As long as the war continues, Chabad of Poland will be ready and willing to care for Jewish refugees in need of their help.

While we thought the war in Ukraine was coming to a close, we were unfortunately proven wrong when Russia bombed Kyiv Ukraine after months of quiet.

Any amount helps. please contribute

Busloads of refugees arrived in Poland just last week, some even carrying those who had attempted to return to their homes in Ukraine. As they have been since the war's outbreak, Rabbi Shalom Ber and Rebbetzin Dina Stambler and Chabad of Warsaw are ready and willing to greet them and tend to their every need.

“When the war started, and we realized what was going on, we decided to arrange food and housing for all Jewish refugees. We keep hearing heartbreaking accounts from the battlefield. There are refugees arriving here physically injured, ill or newly bereaved after losing a loved one in action or as a victim to the shelling. Most have never even stepped foot in Warsaw. We feel that it’s our moral obligation to help them, and we make it our business to try,” shares Rabbi Shalom Ber Stambler.

Rabbi Shalom Ber’s brother, Rabbi Mayer Stambler arranged for resources and rented the kitchen and dining room plus 50 bedrooms in a hotel to house 100 people at any given time; 100 more stay throughout the city of Warsaw. Every day for months, Chabad has been providing 400 hot meals, 3 times a day. From March through June Chabad hosted over 1000 refugees. Each person is provided with what they need, including diapers, strollers, cribs, medical care, clothing etc. For Rabbi Stambler and his team of volunteers, it was never a question of IF they could help these refugees, it was only a question of HOW and WHAT ELSE could they do?

The most recent task Chabad of Warsaw has taken on is that of helping Ukrainian refugees settle down in Poland with more permanent living accommodations and the ability to be self-sufficient. Helping a Jew to become self-sufficient is the highest form of charity. Fifteen families have approached Rabbi Stambler expressing their desire to find housing and employment in order to rebuild their lives. Rabbi Stambler has answered their request and located 15 apartments to rent on behalf of the refugees. However, landlords do not want short-term tenants and require 1 years worth of rent up-front. These refugees do not have the money yet and rely on generous donations to secure a home for their families as they begin to become self-sufficient again. One apartment costs $18,518 for one year, including furniture and electricity.

The impact these apartments will have on these refugee families is tremendous. Three families have already moved into these apartments and are beginning to rebuild their lives. One of these families arrived just a few weeks before they welcomed a new baby. The anticipation of the baby’s bris, which will take place on Thursday in the Chabad House, is bringing joy to all of the refugees' faces. This family arrived from the city of Izum in Ukraine, which has been under aggressive Russian military occupation. The trauma from the fires was evident on their faces when they arrived. This family of five (grandparents, parents and new baby) are already settled in a new apartment with their new baby and have been given some semblance of normalcy back.

This is not the first time that the baby's mother has benefited from Chabad. As a non-religious child, she went to a Chabad camp run by Chabad shliach R’ Moshe Moskowitz and enjoyed herself immensely. She still knows and says Modeh Ani and Shema as a result. Now as an adult, Chabad is helping her and her family immensely again.

Whether a refugee arrives as part of an official group or as an individual just trying to escape - Chabad of Poland helps everyone with a smile. Rabbi Stambler recently rented a space for a daycare so that parents can drop off their children and focus on putting their lives back together. The children have a safe space to play, learn and socialize. Rabbi Stambler is also organizing English and Polish classes so the refugees can participate in the city around them. Meanwhile, Rabbi Levitanski, another Chabad rabbi part of the operation, keeps a close eye on the emotional state of the refugees and arranges trips for adults and children alike when he sees that it is necessary.

Prior to the Russian invasion, the Stamblers’ expenses and resources were that of a typical Chabad House. Now, the cost of the services Chabad is providing has reached hundreds of thousands of dollars per month.

Rabbi Sholom Ber and Rabbi Mayer Stambler of Chabad of Poland have given Jewish refugees food, housing, and medical care. This has increased their spending to the point where they spend more money in three months than in the entire year prior.

Right now, Chabad is having an emergency fund appeal to help cover all of its imperative initiatives.

