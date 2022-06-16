Smadar Morris, principal of the Nofim school in Tel Aviv, on Thursday morning spoke about the need for teachers to strike.

Following two-hour strikes in central Israel, Jerusalem, northern Israel, and southern Israel, on Thursday morning schools in Tel Aviv and its environs will start their school day two hours late, at 10:00a.m.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Morris said, "Unfortunately, we will begin the day at 10:00a.m. There is a political component here, as well as an educational component. The two do not sit well together, unfortunately."

"Strikes are known to be a means of pressure. In my eyes, this is a bit outdated in a time in which we need to hold discourse and negotiations, and there are divisions. I expect that there will be a responsible adult who will sit and talk about things. It is unthinkable that teachers should not come to work and students should not come to school because of factors who do not manage to solve this crisis. It's obvious that there is a national problem here."

Meirom Schiff, chairman of the national board of parents, said, "We never support strikes. At the end of the day we need to stay with our children at home. Right now there is a war on the education system - the future of the education system is resting on the scales. We cannot change the system without good teaching staff. The current situation is abysmal."