The former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed that “the Zionist regime” continues to receives blows from Iran, saying many of those operations have remained confidential.

In an interview with the Tasnim news agency, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said, “The Zionist regime and its officials know better what blows they have received from the Islamic Republic so far, some of which are even still in progress as they (Zionists) are being hit from that area.”

The former IRGC commander said the Zionist regime has suffered those blows in different countries across the region.

He added that it is unfortunate that the Islamic Republic cannot declare and publicize many of the blows it has dealt to the Israeli regime, saying that those operations have often been kept confidential.

Iranian officials regularly threaten Israel. The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's aerospace forces, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said a few months ago that Israel was "doomed to disappear" and that any action by Israel against the Islamic Republic would hasten that disappearance. Previously, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, spoke at the United Nations Durban IV conference, where he said his nation’s "willpower is dedicated" to the elimination of Zionism.

More recently, the commander of the Iranian Army’s ground forces, Kiumars Heydari, threatened to “raze Tel Aviv and Haifa”, adding that “the Israeli-occupied territories will be liberated in less than 25 years.”

Jafari’s comments on Wednesday follow the deaths of two officers from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force.

Ali Kamani and Mohammad Abdus, both Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace engineers, died under mysterious circumstances just hours apart.

Iran International, a London-based news channel affiliated with the Iranian opposition, later reported said that the two were engaged in developing arms for Hezbollah and were not killed in accidents as the Islamic Republic claimed.