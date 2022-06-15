South Carolina Republican Representative Tony Rice, who had served since 2012, was ousted by a Trump-backed candidate in Tuesday’s state GOP primary after earning the former president’s ire for voting to impeach him over the January 6 riots.

Rice lost the state’s 7th Congressional District to State Rep. Russell Fry, the first time during this primary season that a Republican who voted for impeachment lost a nomination bid.

Fry’s win was also the first victory by a Trump endorsed candidate against an incumbent so far this year, NBC News reported. Trump candidates had lost in five primary challenges against incumbents before Tuesday’s upset.

Responding to Fry’s win, Trump said: “The biggest News of the evening so far is that Russell Fry beat Impeach Master Tom Rice with a vote of more than 51%, therefore WINNING OUTRIGHT with no need for a run-off.”

Rice was one of nine Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in response to the events of January 9.

Admitting that his vote could cost him his political career, the veteran lawmakers told NBC News last week that he had no misgivings about his choice.

"Win, lose or draw, I did the right thing, and I know I did the right thing," he said. "I can’t think of any president who has ever done anything worse in terms of government."

Fry’s supporters chanted “Fry that rice” as Fry took the stage to give his victory speech.

“The voters have spoken. Tom Rice is coming home. And we did it, what everyone said could not be done,” he said, referring to having enough votes to not have triggered a runoff vote.

“Today, the conservatives in the Republican Party won. Today, Donald Trump won. And today, the voters of the 7th Congressional District won.”