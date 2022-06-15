Yamina faction chairman MK Nir Orbach has reached an agreement with the Likud party for a safe spot on the party list in the next elections, Channel 12News reported Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Orbach will have the 19th place in the Likud list, which is polling at about 35 seats.

In addition, he would be given the position of minister. possibly the education portfolio. The Likud estimates that it will be very difficult to give him such a portfolio and therefore the promise was for an ideologically significant portfolio that is close to his heart - possibly the settlements portfolio.

Sources close to Orbach denied the reports.

Meanwhile, the Likud is working around the clock to form a majority ahead of the vote to dissolve the Knesset. If the motion is not passed, the government can survive for a few more months and therefore the Likud wants to ensure that they do have the majority necessary for the move.