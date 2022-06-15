U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an additional $1.2 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Fox News reported.

The package will include artillery, ammunition, coastal defense equipment and advanced rocket systems.

There will also be $225 million for humanitarian assistance which will include helping Ukraine with "safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items," as the war drags on.

The package came after Zelenskyy again called on Western countries to send more aid to Ukraine as Russian troops march through the eastern part of the country.

According to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, 45 countries have so far provided aid to Ukraine.

"That's a reflection of the global outrage over Russia's unprovoked aggression," he said at a Wednesday summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels.