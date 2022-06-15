Dozens of members of the Sovereignty Movement, some of them over the age of eighty, visited Samaria today, including the community of Homesh, which is facing destruction again. The members of the movement managed to cross the barriers around the community and walked from the entrance to the community proper.

"We heard our brother's call to arms to come - and we came," said one of the tour participants. "The Sovereignty Movement reached Homesh and we have passed all the checkpoints and we are going up to Homesh.

At the end of the visit, the chairwoman of the Sovereignty Movement, Yehudit Katzover, listed the reasons why they decided to go to Homesh, where she said the worst injustice was committed in the destruction and uprooting of a Jewish community.

Katsover said that the Sovereignty Movement calls for the revocation of the Disengagement Law which bars Jews from living in the area and for the rebuilding of the communities which were destroyed during the 2005 Disengagement.