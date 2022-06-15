Rabbi Yosef Blau, head mashgiach ruchani (spiritual counselor) at Yeshiva University says: "We should stand with the alleged victims of sexual abuse and harassment from Shlomo Carlebach even though the alleged abuse happened 30 plus years ago and he has since died - the same as if the alleged abuse was perpetrated by Carlebach yesterday."

For decades and to this very day, many have effectively ignored the direct and public pleas of alleged victims of Shlomo Carlebach. By their continued perpetuation of Carlebach tunes and teachings in the synagogue and other community spaces, there continues to be harm alleged Carlebach victims, including any who live with PTSD as a result of the alleged abuse, by triggering them or by their already having distanced them from synagogue and Jewish community.

Although alleged victims have not been able to rely on the community for sensitivity, compassion, and moral treatment in synagogue and community spaces, they now have an opportunity to turn to the courts to pursue, at least financially, some of the compassion, righteousness, and justice due them.

Under current applicable state laws, women (or men if they exist) anywhere in the world, who were allegedly victimized by Shlomo Carlebach in California or Colorado when they were under age 18, have a window of opportunity to sue until the end of 2022.

Alleged victims can sue the estate of Shlomo Carlebach (for the purposes of the lawsuits an estate would be formed), as well as organizations deemed legally responsible for facilitating Carlebach’s access to alleged victims. I (Malka Levine) have already identified and met with a highly recommended law firm with a lot of experience and a holistic understanding of the process of suing for alleged sexual abuse victims. They will be assuming the costs for the lawsuits and only take payment after winning a financial award for the alleged victims. Alleged victims can reach out to the author for more info.

This milestone is one culmination to the many cries from alleged victims of Shlomo Carlebach, dating all the way back to the early 1960s.

For readers who are perhaps reading for the first time of concrete alleged claims of sexual abuse and harassment perpetrated by Shlomo Carlebach, this author (and others before me) have personally interviewed alleged victims and listened to their accounts.

Here are a few:

Robin Silver-Zwiren shared, "I was inappropriately touched by Shlomo Carlebach at an event for Jewish teens in Montreal more than four decades ago yet it still haunts me today. I knew it was wrong for a rabbi, someone I had never met before, to touch me that way. Years later I was sitting together with friends when one of the women mentioned how uncomfortable she was when, as a teen, Carlebach had touched her face. I responded how he had gotten my other cheeks."

"In retrospect we were lucky as other women have reported how Shlomo Carlebach’s attacks on them were a lot more severe. Nevertheless, I am still marred by the experience, even more so since so many still consider him a hero. We are taught to look up to rabbis and Carlebach destroyed that. His music should be banned from all synagogues. Don’t us victims deserve kavod (respect)? Why don’t others understand that hearing his tunes continues to strike a very unpleasant chord in our heartstrings? Is a 100 year ban enough? NO! Carlebach tunes should be forbidden for all time. Future generations should not glorify a man who destroyed so many lives either."

Another woman recounted, "I was 12 years old when Shlomo visited my Orthodox community to lead a concert. I was part of a group of kids who met on Shabbat (Sabbath). He invited us to meet in advance of the concert so we would learn the songs and know them already at the concert. During dancing he groped me ... I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t even speak to boys at that age…"

Please stand with alleged victims by widely sharing this including in secular venues, so we can reach alleged victims.

As stated above, alleged victims can contact the author further information. If there are those allegedly victimized by Shlomo Carlebach outside of America, who wish to sue, the author will also put in efforts to find out the laws in the relevant country.

The author is not an attorney, and nothing written here is legal advice.

Special note to victims: It can be very freeing and empowering to tell your story. Unfortunately, depending on where you are in your healing process and other factors, it can also be triggering. Please know in advance who you will rely on for support should you need or want it. Inform them in advance so they will know to be available for you. These support people can be your therapist, friends, family, a hotline, or a combination.