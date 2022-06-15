The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI) praised Canadian law enforcement for putting its full support behind fighting antisemitism and hate crime in the country, given the "dire existential threat these pose to civil society," according to the Jewish advocacy organization.

Explaining that when unchallenged, hate crime can have untold consequence on societies, AGPI told a hate crime panel at the annual conference for the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), that the Holocaust was an "extreme consequence of hate crime" in which Hitler "engulfed the world in a global war grounded in hate."

"So long as Hitler's white supremacist ideology continues to permeate our society, it is a real and present danger to free and democratic nations. The mass shootings in the United States are indicative of the danger posed by this extreme form of hate crime," said AGPI CEO Avi Benlolo.

AGPI commented that the Jewish community was thankful that law enforcement agencies have been paying close attention to hate crime.

It also praised the OACP for releasing a document entitled "Hate/Bias Crime: A Review of Policies, Practices and Challenges" to serve as a resource for police services across Ontario.

"I can tell you that in the Jewish community we are very appreciative of their dedication to our safety and security," Benlolo said. "At the same time, we need to double all efforts to combat all forms of antisemitism -- including that which is found on our university campuses."