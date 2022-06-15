Dr. Shimon Samuels, Wiesenthal Centre Director for International Relations and Permanent Observer at the United Nations (UN) in Geneva (UNOG), has slammed the appointment of North Korea to a head a Disarmament Conference.
In a statement, Dr. Samuels said, "In the midst of the attacks on Israel at the 'Human Wrongs' Council: charges of colonialism, apartheid, disproportionate violence are nonstop!"
"Apparently, this is most appropriate for UN protocol, in this case, mesmerized by the official title: 'The Democratic People's Republic of Korea' (DPRK)," Dr. Samuels added.
"Ambassador Han Tae Song stated: 'The DPRK remains committed to global peace and disarmament and attaches importance to the work of the Conference.'"
It was noted that "not one Western state walked out of the meeting," added Samuels.
"The 13th century mystic Sufi and Persian poet, Rumi, put it succinctly: 'The fish begins to stink from the head down,'" concluded Samuels.