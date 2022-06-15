United Nations headquarters
United Nations headquarters ISTOCK

Dr. Shimon Samuels, Wiesenthal Centre Director for International Relations and Permanent Observer at the United Nations (UN) in Geneva (UNOG), has slammed the appointment of North Korea to a head a Disarmament Conference.

In a statement, Dr. Samuels said, "In the midst of the attacks on Israel at the 'Human Wrongs' Council: charges of colonialism, apartheid, disproportionate violence are nonstop!"

"Within the maelstrom, came a questionable 'deserving' appointment: North Korea - under its ballistic missiles tests and threats to use a nuclear bomb - was appointed President of the 65 member-states of the Conference on Disarmament."

"Apparently, this is most appropriate for UN protocol, in this case, mesmerized by the official title: 'The Democratic People's Republic of Korea' (DPRK)," Dr. Samuels added.

Related articles:

"Ambassador Han Tae Song stated: 'The DPRK remains committed to global peace and disarmament and attaches importance to the work of the Conference.'"

It was noted that "not one Western state walked out of the meeting," added Samuels.

"It is surprising that the appointment of North Korea was probably a mistake... The intent was more likely meant to promote the peace-loving Islamic Republic of Iran. In March 2022, Iran began a four-year seat at the UN Commission on Women's Rights.

"The 13th century mystic Sufi and Persian poet, Rumi, put it succinctly: 'The fish begins to stink from the head down,'" concluded Samuels.
whatsapp
Join our official WhatsApp group