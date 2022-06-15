Dr. Shimon Samuels, Wiesenthal Centre Director for International Relations and Permanent Observer at the United Nations (UN) in Geneva (UNOG), has slammed the appointment of North Korea to a head a Disarmament Conference.

In a statement, Dr. Samuels said, "In the midst of the attacks on Israel at the 'Human Wrongs' Council: charges of colonialism, apartheid, disproportionate violence are nonstop!"