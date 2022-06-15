Former MK Ibrahim Sarsur, a former leader of the Islamic Movement's Southern Branch and a member of the Shura Council, has slammed Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana's (Yamina) recent statement regarding Israeli Arabs.

"Matan Kahana's pitiful words, in addition to being fascist and disgusting, prove two important things: One, there is still a very high percentage of Zionists who believe that ethnic cleansing is the solution to the Jewish problem. Two, his recognition of the fact that the Palestinian nation is a fact, and that it will continue to exist in its homeland forever," Sarsur said.

Sarsur also supports "redeeming" Jerusalem and creating a "Palestinian" state in preparation for the creation of an Islamic caliphate in all of "Palestine" and beyond it.

Sheikh Ryad Badir, who heads the Institute for Legal Rulings and Islamic Research of the Islamic Movement, to which the United Arab List is subject, explained that Arab Israelis initiated a "religious war" in May 2021, and that this war is just a prelude to a larger religious war in the future.

In an essay, Badir wrote: "If the great religious war is caused by Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, it will be worse than ever imagined, and it will end with the expulsion of the Jews from Palestine - from all of Palestine, from the [Jordan] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea, and the number of Muslims killed will be greater than the number of Muslims who were killed in the last 1,500 years, since this is Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Musiims will protect the holy Quran and their faith, with their lives."