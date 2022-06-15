Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the town of Kharas, the Aida Camp, and in the cities of Nablus and Ramallah.

During operational activity in the towns of Kharbatha al-Misbah and Bayt Liqya, IDF soldiers apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

In addition, the security forces located and confiscated various illegal weapons in the town of Za'tara.

During activity in town of Yatta, the security forces apprehended an individual suspected of facilitating the illegal movement of Arabs across the Judea and Samaria security barrier.

A total of six individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight. No IDF injuries were reported.

The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further processing.